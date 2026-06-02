Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,817 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $376.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $354.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.90. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $388.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $382.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here