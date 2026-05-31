Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,349 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 0.7% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of ExxonMobil worth $268,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,852 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,790,452,000 after buying an additional 303,359 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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