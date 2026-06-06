Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 43,031 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 43,031 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.26. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $1,564,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. This trade represents a 40.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business's 50 day moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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