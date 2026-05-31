Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 55,714 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,405 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 55,714 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 0.5% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intuitive Surgical worth $186,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,043.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342,121 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $760,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,734 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after acquiring an additional 791,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after acquiring an additional 739,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $599,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,539 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $424.59 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $453.54 and its 200 day moving average is $506.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.30 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Intuitive Surgical's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Article Title

Wall Street optimism is supporting the stock, with one article arguing Intuitive Surgical could rise more than 30% from current levels because analysts believe the long-term growth story remains intact and the recent selloff has created an attractive entry point. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Article Title

Intuitive Surgical announced a leadership change in commercial and marketing, promoting Taylor Patton to Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer effective July 1, which may be viewed as a continuity move that could support execution and sales strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Article Title

Market commentary noted the stock is still trading well below its recent high, underscoring that investor caution remains elevated even though the company continues to be viewed as a leader in robotic-assisted surgery. Neutral Sentiment: Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Article Title

Third-party market reports described ISRG as underperforming peers and highlighted recent short-interest data, but the figures did not show a clear new bearish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical also appeared in broader “physical AI” and robotics commentary, which is more of a thematic mention than a company-specific catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. This trade represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total value of $51,864.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,481 shares of company stock worth $2,673,871. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $580.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $576.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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