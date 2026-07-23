Nordson Corporation $NDSN Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Nordson worth $41,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $104,102,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,381,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,646,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Trading Up 0.5%

Nordson stock opened at $291.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 12-month low of $207.08 and a 12-month high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 18.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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