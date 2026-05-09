Nordson Corporation $NDSN Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Nordson worth $57,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 8,725 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total value of $2,556,774.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,814.72. This trade represents a 54.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,393 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.50.

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Nordson Stock Down 0.2%

NDSN opened at $283.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.88. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $191.99 and a twelve month high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 18.39%.The firm had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Nordson's payout ratio is 35.42%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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