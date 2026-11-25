Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,368 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 124,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $52,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 418 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,955 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,223 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $386.00 to $350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $348.81.

View Our Latest Report on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $318.42 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $323.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.20. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $277.80 and a 52 week high of $358.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.90 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a freight transportation company that operates a major railroad network across the eastern United States. Its rail services connect businesses, ports and communities, and link with other railroads to move goods across North America. The company transports a broad range of products, including coal, chemicals, agricultural goods, automotive vehicles and parts, metals, construction materials and consumer products. Its services include intermodal transportation, which combines rail with truck or container shipping, as well as rail freight and logistics solutions.

Further Reading

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