Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,399 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 107,127 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Norfolk Southern worth $186,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,837,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.2% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 54,620 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts: Sign Up

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $318.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $323.52 and its 200-day moving average is $317.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.20. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $277.80 and a fifty-two week high of $358.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Norfolk Southern's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $358.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $348.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a freight transportation company that operates a major railroad network across the eastern United States. Its rail services connect businesses, ports and communities, and link with other railroads to move goods across North America. The company transports a broad range of products, including coal, chemicals, agricultural goods, automotive vehicles and parts, metals, construction materials and consumer products. Its services include intermodal transportation, which combines rail with truck or container shipping, as well as rail freight and logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norfolk Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norfolk Southern wasn't on the list.

While Norfolk Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report