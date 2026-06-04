Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,703,989 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $143,749,000. Norges Bank owned 1.41% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,243 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $377,488,000 after buying an additional 1,246,451 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,983,838 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $198,285,000 after buying an additional 716,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,269.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,152 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $66,482,000 after buying an additional 616,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,719,306 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,371,245,000 after buying an additional 582,069 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 410.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 720,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $71,987,000 after buying an additional 579,222 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.83 and a 12-month high of $120.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 76.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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