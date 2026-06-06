Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 783,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,845,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.28% of Ollie's Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 28.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 993.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,929,000 after purchasing an additional 133,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Ollie's Bargain Outlet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ollie's Bargain Outlet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, topping estimates, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year and comparable sales increased 1.7%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Article Title

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported Q1 EPS of $0.91, topping estimates, while revenue rose 14.2% year over year and comparable sales increased 1.7%, signaling healthy underlying demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, which reinforces confidence that the company can sustain growth and margin expansion after the latest quarter. Article Title

Management raised its fiscal 2026 outlook, which reinforces confidence that the company can sustain growth and margin expansion after the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on OLLI and set a $135 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on OLLI and set a $135 price target, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an accumulate rating and still sees upside, though it trimmed its target to $90 from $100. Article Title

Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an accumulate rating and still sees upside, though it trimmed its target to $90 from $100. Neutral Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target on OLLI to $87 from $125 and kept a neutral rating, highlighting some lingering macro caution despite the earnings beat. Article Title

UBS lowered its price target on OLLI to $87 from $125 and kept a neutral rating, highlighting some lingering macro caution despite the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary is mixed, with some articles arguing the market may be underestimating Ollie’s execution, while others compare its post-earnings reaction to peers like Five Below. Article Title

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.46. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $658.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.65 million. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.Ollie's Bargain Outlet's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp set a $140.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed an "accumulate" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $114.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $112.00 target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $151.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Insider Transactions at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie's Bargain Outlet news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 3,330 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $319,014.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,560. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,149,218. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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