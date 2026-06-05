Norges Bank Acquires New Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,558,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,403,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.45% of American Healthcare REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $4,706,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,837,000 after purchasing an additional 492,805 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $96,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,518.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business's fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $54.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.64.

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American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report).

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