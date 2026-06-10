Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in RH $RH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 156,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,092,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.83% of RH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 713.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in RH by 87.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in RH by 169.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440 over the last 90 days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Q1 results, which are expected to reflect a mix of housing-market weakness, tariff pressure, and higher expansion costs, partially offset by momentum in RH’s galleries and its Milan/London buildout. Article Title

Investors are waiting for Q1 results, which are expected to reflect a mix of housing-market weakness, tariff pressure, and higher expansion costs, partially offset by momentum in RH’s galleries and its Milan/London buildout. Neutral Sentiment: RH Estates debuted with classic designs by Michael Taylor, which supports the brand’s luxury positioning but is unlikely to move the stock materially on its own. Article Title

RH Stock Up 2.5%

RH stock opened at $150.48 on Wednesday. RH has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $257.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.91.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a negative return on equity of 567.82% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered RH from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on RH from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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