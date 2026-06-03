Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,758,465 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,758,465 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $239,683,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,777 shares of company stock worth $55,112,564. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 10.7%

NYSE BE opened at $302.85 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $322.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,055.83 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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