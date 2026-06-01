Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 3,783,792 Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,783,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $734,321,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Becton, Dickinson and Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,074,750,000 after acquiring an additional 147,041 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $147.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day moving average is $176.99. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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