Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 678,024 Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 678,024 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $101,751,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $244,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,173 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $97,571,000 after acquiring an additional 483,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,466,600. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Trading Down 10.0%

SANM opened at $252.08 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $288.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina's revenue was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SANM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Report on Sanmina

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sanmina, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sanmina wasn't on the list.

While Sanmina currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here