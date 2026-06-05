Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 705,522 Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 705,522 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $128,744,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $165,555,000 after buying an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,728.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 621,546 shares of the technology company's stock worth $113,420,000 after acquiring an additional 612,444 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,144,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 880.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 318,093 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 285,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 55.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 675,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $100,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240,548 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens raised Jack Henry & Associates from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $130.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.44. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $193.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This trade represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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