Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 745,218 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 745,218 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock, valued at approximately $60,184,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 291.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the building manufacturing company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $82,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne M. Bruce sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $102,167.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,604.40. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $70.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $102.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.24. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Louisiana-Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPX. Zacks Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD raised Louisiana-Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation NYSE: LPX is a leading manufacturer of building materials and engineered wood products for residential, industrial and light commercial construction. The company produces a diverse portfolio of products, including oriented strand board (OSB), engineered wood siding, trim, molding, sheathing panels and subflooring. Its flagship product lines, such as LP® SmartSide® trim and siding, are designed to offer enhanced durability, moisture resistance and ease of installation, helping builders and homeowners achieve long-lasting performance in a variety of climates.

Founded in 1973 as a spin-off from Georgia-Pacific, Louisiana-Pacific established its reputation by pioneering innovative manufacturing techniques for OSB, becoming one of the first companies to bring the product to market in the 1980s.

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