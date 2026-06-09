Norges Bank Buys New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,106,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.87% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,552 shares of the company's stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 482 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Katz purchased 37,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.81 per share, with a total value of $4,942,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,312 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,606,974.72. This represents a 15.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,317.15. The trade was a 3.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.0%

MTN opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.51 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $128.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.29.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm's revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Negative Sentiment: Vail Resorts reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $8.81, missing Wall Street estimates of $8.97, while revenue of $1.21 billion only slightly topped expectations. Article title

Vail Resorts reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $8.81, missing Wall Street estimates of $8.97, while revenue of $1.21 billion only slightly topped expectations. Negative Sentiment: The company cut its outlook again, saying extremely unfavorable weather reduced visits and revenue, which is raising concerns about near-term demand and the pace of recovery. Article title

The company cut its outlook again, saying extremely unfavorable weather reduced visits and revenue, which is raising concerns about near-term demand and the pace of recovery. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year profitability also softened, with EPS down from $10.54 in the prior-year quarter, signaling that operating conditions were materially weaker than last year. Article title

Year-over-year profitability also softened, with EPS down from $10.54 in the prior-year quarter, signaling that operating conditions were materially weaker than last year. Neutral Sentiment: Management also highlighted updated fiscal 2026 guidance and early season pass sales results, which may help investors gauge whether advance bookings and the pass model can offset weaker weather-driven traffic. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $161.00.

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Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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