Norges Bank Buys New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 730,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,927,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.86% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQY. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 52.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,970. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $111.00 target price on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.57.

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HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $84.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $113.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.02 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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