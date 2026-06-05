Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,904,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $128,201,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.62% of Halozyme Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

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Trending Headlines about Halozyme Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which strengthens the long-term growth story for Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Zacks Research raised earnings forecasts for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which strengthens the long-term growth story for Halozyme Therapeutics. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased estimates for several 2027 quarters, including Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4, suggesting improving earnings momentum. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analysts also increased estimates for several 2027 quarters, including Q1, Q2, Q3, and Q4, suggesting improving earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Some near-term and farther-out estimates were mixed, with a slight cut to Q2 2026 and a reduction in Q1 2028, indicating the outlook improved overall but not across every period. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Some near-term and farther-out estimates were mixed, with a slight cut to Q2 2026 and a reduction in Q1 2028, indicating the outlook improved overall but not across every period. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by the CEO and a director were disclosed, but both were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans, which typically makes them less alarming to investors. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.06 and a 1 year high of $82.22. The company's fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The business had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This trade represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total value of $107,591.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,324.49. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 122,107 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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