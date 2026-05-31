Norges Bank Buys Shares of 10,537,246 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,537,246 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $895,455,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 134,642 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 158,588 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 68,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 60.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $218.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 8.22%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here