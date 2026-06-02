Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,744,852 lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,744,852 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $362,598,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.49% of lululemon athletica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

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lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $132.09 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $340.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.29.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Andre Maestrini purchased 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh purchased 6,090 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

lululemon athletica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $196.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $200.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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