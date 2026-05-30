Norges Bank Buys Shares of 23,016,960 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,016,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,929,312,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Norges Bank's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $516.03 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $108.62 and a one year high of $527.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.70. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total value of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,286,223.49. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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