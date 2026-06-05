Norges Bank Buys Shares of 632,509 Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $109,766,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.17% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock worth $561,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,458 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock worth $184,380,000 after acquiring an additional 746,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,677 shares of the company's stock worth $179,632,000 after acquiring an additional 222,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock worth $115,569,000 after acquiring an additional 460,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,023 shares of the company's stock worth $108,888,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $192.39 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $311.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's fifty day moving average price is $167.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.19.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here