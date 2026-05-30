Norges Bank Buys Shares of 63,362,667 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Norges Bank bought a new stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,362,667 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $7,625,063,000. ExxonMobil makes up 0.8% of Norges Bank's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Norges Bank owned 1.50% of ExxonMobil at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 14,993 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ExxonMobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $602.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

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