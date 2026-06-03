Norges Bank Invests $242.85 Million in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,777,920 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $242,846,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.14% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. Insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm's 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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