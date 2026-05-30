Norges Bank Invests $3.40 Billion in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,995,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,402,995,000. Norges Bank owned 6.40% of Digital Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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