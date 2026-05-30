Norges Bank Invests $5.80 Billion in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,894,705 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $5,803,248,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Norges Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Norges Bank owned 1.47% of Netflix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research set a $96.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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