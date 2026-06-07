Norges Bank Invests $68.66 Million in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 511,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,657,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.92% of Hamilton Lane at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,346 shares of the company's stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 497 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $159.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

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Hamilton Lane Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $161.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Lane

In related news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers bought 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.05 per share, with a total value of $4,952,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,952,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.21% of the company's stock.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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