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Norges Bank Invests $711.84 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Norges Bank disclosed a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, buying 19.24 million shares valued at about $711.84 million, giving it roughly 1.48% ownership of the company.
  • Despite some recent weakness, institutional ownership remains very high at 91.3%, and several other hedge funds have also added or increased positions in CMG.
  • Chipotle is trying to reignite traffic growth through marketing, loyalty, and menu innovation, even as recent coverage points to softer same-store sales and investor concern over near-term growth.
  • Five stocks we like better than Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,238,829 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $711,837,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.48% of Chipotle Mexican Grill as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CMG opened at $31.90 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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