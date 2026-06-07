Norges Bank Invests $71.79 Million in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,785,688 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $71,785,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.41% of KBR as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.94 and a 12 month high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. KBR's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shad E. Evans purchased 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,337,985. The trade was a 23.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,875 shares of company stock worth $945,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

See Also

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