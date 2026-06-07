Norges Bank Invests $73.58 Million in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290,904 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $73,575,000. Norges Bank owned 1.17% of Littelfuse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,954. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Down 4.8%

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $457.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $414.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.61. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.16 and a 52 week high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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