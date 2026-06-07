Norges Bank Invests $76.43 Million in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,223,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,427,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.03% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,505,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,734,000 after purchasing an additional 362,654 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in JFrog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,710,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JFrog by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,607,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,083,000 after purchasing an additional 170,146 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in JFrog by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,543,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in JFrog by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 331,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $3,659,175.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,845,601 shares in the company, valued at $363,613,899.04. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.47, for a total transaction of $8,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 5,734,038 shares in the company, valued at $467,152,075.86. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,363 shares of company stock worth $48,658,874. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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