Norges Bank Makes New $123.40 Million Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 589,400 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $123,403,000. Norges Bank owned 1.56% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,363,180.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,448,649.12. This trade represents a 38.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,514 shares of company stock worth $17,933,796. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $320.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.77 and a 1 year high of $397.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.33.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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