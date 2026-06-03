Norges Bank Makes New $205.50 Million Investment in AECOM $ACM

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155,657 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $205,499,000. Norges Bank owned 1.67% of AECOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in AECOM by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in AECOM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AECOM by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in AECOM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the construction company's stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,099,541.14. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AECOM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. AECOM has a 52 week low of $67.64 and a 52 week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

About AECOM

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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