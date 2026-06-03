Norges Bank Makes New $234.24 Million Investment in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,094,830 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $234,244,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.65% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $84,753,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,282.2% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $74,960,000 after acquiring an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 38.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 2,239,037 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $216,067,000 after acquiring an additional 624,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth $56,837,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

United Airlines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: United announced a new nonstop St. Croix-to-Newark/New York route, making it the only airline serving the New York City area from St. Croix. The expansion adds another Caribbean destination and supports United’s effort to deepen its Newark hub and broader route network. Article Title

United announced a new nonstop St. Croix-to-Newark/New York route, making it the only airline serving the New York City area from St. Croix. The expansion adds another Caribbean destination and supports United’s effort to deepen its Newark hub and broader route network. Positive Sentiment: Newark Liberty International was reported to be leading major Northeast airports in on-time performance so far in 2026. Better operational reliability at United’s key hub can improve customer satisfaction and reduce disruption-related costs. Article Title

Newark Liberty International was reported to be leading major Northeast airports in on-time performance so far in 2026. Better operational reliability at United’s key hub can improve customer satisfaction and reduce disruption-related costs. Neutral Sentiment: United’s Q1 2026 earnings transcript suggests management is still focused on explaining results and outlook, but the transcript itself did not include a new headline catalyst in the provided summary. Article Title

United’s Q1 2026 earnings transcript suggests management is still focused on explaining results and outlook, but the transcript itself did not include a new headline catalyst in the provided summary. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on United Airlines to $182 from $150 and kept an overweight rating, which is supportive for sentiment, though it was one of several market-moving items rather than a direct operational update. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on United Airlines to $182 from $150 and kept an overweight rating, which is supportive for sentiment, though it was one of several market-moving items rather than a direct operational update. Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices can pressure airline margins by increasing fuel costs, which is likely a headwind for United and the broader airline sector. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $4,848,263. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $108.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $102.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here