Norges Bank Makes New $44.20 Million Investment in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Norges Bank acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 743,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $44,203,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.37% of H. B. Fuller at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUL. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in H. B. Fuller in the first quarter worth $101,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 129.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 19.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 382.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in H. B. Fuller by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUL. Vertical Research upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of H. B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. B. Fuller from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on H. B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Read Our Latest Report on FUL

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. H. B. Fuller Company has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $68.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $770.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H. B. Fuller

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares in the company, valued at $494,883.60. This represents a 147.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

H. B. Fuller Profile

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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