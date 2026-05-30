Norges Bank Makes New $4.47 Billion Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,071,810 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,473,272,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.47% of Cisco Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $120.42 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $121.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $474.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $134,410.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 51,324 shares of company stock worth $5,559,834 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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