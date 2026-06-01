Norges Bank Makes New $674.44 Million Investment in Ford Motor Company $F

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,405,295 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $674,437,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of Ford Motor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $17.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is currently -38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling further upside potential. Benzinga article

Bank of America raised its price target on Ford to $20 from $17 and reiterated a rating, signaling further upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally.

Ford has been identified as a top-ranked momentum stock, which can attract traders looking for recent winners and help extend the rally. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on Ford’s battery pivot and new subsidiary, viewing it as a possible multi-year growth driver beyond traditional vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Barrons article

Coverage comparing Ford with General Motors highlighted how legacy automakers are benefiting from AI-related and battery-storage opportunities, not just new-car sales. Positive Sentiment: Ford has also been discussed on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce bullish sentiment and keep the stock on traders’ radar. Benzinga article

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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