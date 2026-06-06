Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,165,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $88,116,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Henry Schein at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 79,465 shares of the company's stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,312,312 shares of the company's stock worth $99,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 2,844 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $224,562.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,217,563.20. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas C. Popeck sold 1,355 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $98,630.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,187.78. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $86.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Henry Schein, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Henry Schein wasn't on the list.

While Henry Schein currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here