Norges Bank Makes New Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Norges Bank bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 568,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $97,397,000. Norges Bank owned 0.76% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,225,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,237,515,000 after buying an additional 157,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $186,080,000 after buying an additional 156,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $217,073,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 986,438 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $122,802,000 after buying an additional 634,903 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $155,830,000 after buying an additional 219,849 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,440. This trade represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock worth $27,755,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company's 50 day moving average price is $310.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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