Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,244,726 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $168,312,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.31% of Toll Brothers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,187,673 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $716,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,211 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,224,289 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $307,263,000 after buying an additional 974,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,184 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 621,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,090,590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $147,470,000 after buying an additional 372,976 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 290,374 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,112,000 after buying an additional 252,329 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Toll Brothers's payout ratio is 7.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Toll Brothers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $198.00 to $187.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOL

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $139,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,847.40. The trade was a 6.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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