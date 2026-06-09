Norges Bank Purchases New Holdings in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 677,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,053,000. Norges Bank owned 0.72% of Loar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Loar by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,461,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,921,000 after buying an additional 4,019,489 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Loar by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,166,000 after buying an additional 1,953,148 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Loar by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,809,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,728,000 after buying an additional 1,127,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loar by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,083,000 after buying an additional 662,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Loar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,907,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOAR. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Loar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Loar from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Loar in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Loar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LOAR

Insider Transactions at Loar

In related news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,087,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $524,883,942. The trade was a 0.94% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Taiwo K. Danmola sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $2,120,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,289,188.74. The trade was a 39.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 170,400 shares of company stock worth $11,098,479. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company's stock.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90 and a beta of 0.68. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.50.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.71 million. Loar had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

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