Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,549,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $153,550,000. Norges Bank owned 1.37% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. WPG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut Healthpeak Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.Healthpeak Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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