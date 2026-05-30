Norges Bank Purchases New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,418,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,512,563,000. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 0.5% of Norges Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.54% of Wells Fargo & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,763,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

WFC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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