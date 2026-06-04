Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,025,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $161,398,000. Norges Bank owned 2.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 51,310 shares of the company's stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,678,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,246 shares of the company's stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,644 shares of the company's stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 146,196 shares of the company's stock worth $11,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $78.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.90. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $175.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 5.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.320-5.480 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $393,755.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,938,924.34. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $958,274.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,096.58. This represents a 58.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,156 shares of company stock worth $10,600,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc NASDAQ: SFM is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts' product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM - Free Report).

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