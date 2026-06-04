Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,883,309 Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,883,309 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $158,669,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.24% of Entegris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,480,998,000 after buying an additional 443,518 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,457,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $689,560,000 after buying an additional 412,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,841,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,090,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $470,679,000 after buying an additional 62,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Entegris by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,765,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $348,115,000 after buying an additional 709,121 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 19,893 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $2,642,586.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,171,007.92. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 104,298 shares of company stock worth $14,703,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $159.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Entegris's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Entegris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entegris from $111.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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