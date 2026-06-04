Norges Bank Takes $158.29 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,537,224 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $158,288,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.33% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 226.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,038 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $142,377,000 after buying an additional 1,022,789 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 36.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $333,197,000 after buying an additional 933,938 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crown by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 858,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $88,377,000 after purchasing an additional 724,620 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $47,214,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Crown by 242.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 543,900 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 384,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CCK stock opened at $94.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $116.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

See Also

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