Norges Bank Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,217,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $269,789,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.34% of Church & Dwight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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