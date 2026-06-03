Norges Bank Takes Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 684,026 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $285,116,000. Norges Bank owned 2.02% of Domino's Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $435.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino's Pizza from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $418.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $307.53 on Wednesday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $496.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.20.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total value of $152,822.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,672.32. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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